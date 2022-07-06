WENATCHEE — School is out for summer, but NCW Libraries, which operates 30 branches across Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties, is offering programs for visitors of all ages.
NCW spokesperson Michelle McNiel said events range from arts and crafts to story time to Tahitian dancing in the Peshastin Library park.
“Summer library programming, in general, is designed to keep kid’s brains active during the summer,” McNiel said. “Kids can lose a lot of progress over the summer, and teachers have to spend time to get them back to speed.”
McNiel said this is the first summer since 2020 that in-person events will be offered. To keep the spread of COVID-19 low, the scale of these events will be smaller than previous years.
“We have arts and crafts at all the libraries, some are led by librarians and some are kits you can take home, so it’s all depending on your comfort level,” McNiel said.
Wenatchee Library will offer yoga at Memorial Park Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., storytime in the park at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as one-time events like teen trivia at 4 p.m. July 14, key chain making at 4 p.m. July 28 and more.
McNiel said this summer is already successful, with around 2,600 attendees in the first week compared to about 760 for all of last summer.
“I think people really want to do stuff, they really want to get together again,” she said. “We want the library to bring people together. We want people to be engaged, we want them to learn, we want them together as a community.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone