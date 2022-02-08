Purchase Access

NCW — Waterville’s school will get $477,692 worth of safety, technology and facility upgrades in the next couple of years if Tuesday’s special election results hold.

Voters in the district were approving the proposed two-year replacement capital levy with 302 yes votes (62%) to 184 no votes in results posted Tuesday night by the Douglas County Assessor’s Office. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.

Five other local school district ballot measures — all replacement educational programs and operations levies to cover expenses not funded by state monies — were passing as well, by a mix of margins. All need a simple majority to pass.

  • Lake Chelan School District’s two-year EP&O levy received 1,055 yes votes (55%) to 864 no votes. If approved, it would raise $7.8 million at a cost to taxpayers of 98 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The district has voters in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
  • Pateros School District’s four-year EP&O levy results were separated by just six votes — 172 yes votes (50.9%) to 166 no votes. If approved, it will raise $602,000 per year at a cost to taxpayers of $2.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The district has voters in Chelan and Okanogan counties.
  • Orondo School District’s two-year EP&O levy received 191 yes votes (61.4%) to 120 no votes. If approved, it will raise $1.4 million over two years at a cost to taxpayers of $1.20 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
  • Palisades School District’s four-year EP&O levy received 49 yes votes (84.5%) to 9 no votes. If approved, it would raise $521,181 over four years at a cost to taxpayers of about $1.58 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
  • Quincy School District’s four-year EP&O levy received 949 yes votes (61.7%) to 590 no votes. If approved, it would raise $34.97 million over four years at a cost to taxpayers of $1.25 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The district has voters in Grant and Douglas counties.

Chelan County is scheduled to update the results at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with an estimated 17 ballots left to count. The county mailed 5,229 ballots to voters in two school districts.

Douglas County will update its results at 4 p.m. Monday, with an estimated 50 ballots left to count. The county issued 2,973 ballots for the special election. Both counties had a return rate above 35%, ahead of the statewide average of 23%.

The county assessors will certify the election results on Feb. 18.

Nevonne McDaniels

