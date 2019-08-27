WENATCHEE — Molly Butler is Wenatchee High School’s new assistant principal.
An Eastmont High School alum, she might not fit the complete “homegrown teacher” profile, but she has a strong WHS connection.
Her grandfather, Tom Byrne, was the WHS principal from 1968 to 1985. Before that, he was a science and math teacher and, from 1953 to 1965 football coach (1953-1965), earning a place in the state Football Coaches Hall of Fame for his service.
She is following in his footsteps — or some of them. This will be her seventh year at WHS. She taught English for the first five years and worked as an academic interventionist last year. Before moving back, she taught for 10 years in Oak Harbor.
“When our oldest son started kindergarten, we felt the tug to be closer to family and started to explore a move to Wenatchee,” she said. “It has been the best decision we ever made for our family. Not only do our kids get to have their grandparents present in their lives almost daily, but they also got to spend a few precious years building a strong bond with my grandparents before they passed away.”
Her grandfather died four years ago, but is alive and well in the WHS community.
“He was and continues to be very special to so many people, and they love to tell me stories about him,” she said. “One thing that many people have told me is that if a teacher called in sick, he would, on occasion, go to their house to check on them — I'm sure equal parts out of concern for their well-being and to make sure they got back to work ASAP.”
She remembers him as humble and kind to everyone.
“He rarely gave me advice, but rather emphasized the idea that it doesn't matter who you are or where you came from, anyone can work hard and make a difference in the lives of others,” she said.
The experience of returning home came with some adjustments, she said.
“It took a bit before I felt comfortable calling myself a Panther in public,” she said. “But Wenatchee High School is a really special place and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to continue working here for hopefully a long time.”