EAST WENATCHEE — For the first time since the second Bush administration, the Eastmont School District has a new leader.
“I love education, I love building teams,” said new Superintendent Becky Berg. “In general, I feel like it’s my calling. It gets out of bed every morning. I’m excited to come to work. After 35 years, I’m still jazzed and not finished yet with this career.”
A longtime administrator and educator whose career spans both Washington and the globe, Berg took over for the now-retired Garn Christensen on July 1. In her office Monday afternoon Berg said though her time in North Central Washington has been brief, she's enjoyed her limited exploration.
Berg also enjoys the small town atmosphere East Wenatchee offers.
“I went to a high school when it was a one high school district, and that is an Americana kind of experience, where the whole town turns out, even after their kids have graduated, for Friday night football, because that’s what you do,” she said. “So, I love that aspect of this school district.”
A self-described extrovert and a Rotarian, Berg said she looks forward to engaging with the community in the coming months.
“The overarching goal is to get to know everything and anything about the Eastmont School District, and about East Wenatchee, and about our families,” she said. “That being said, I’m a very action-orientated person, and they didn’t hire me to just sit around coffee tables and talk with families.”
Those connections will be essential in her first year. In her first board meeting Monday evening, the school board officially approved a $185 million bond proposal to appear on the November ballot. Though she cannot advocate for the proposal in her official capacity, Berg said she looks forward to informing the community of its contents.
“I’m an educator about the bond and making sure people have enough information to vote with their conscious and vote as an informed citizen,” Berg said. “In my educational role, it’s kind of perfect to be new to the district trying to meet folks, trying to join Rotary, trying to get to know the Kiwanis group, etcetera. And also have some information to share with them about what could be with the bond.”
Beyond the bond, Berg said she would also look to continue championing Eastmont’s strategic plan.
Berg also joins the district during a heightened interest in school safety. Over the past several months, incidents in Eastmont include reports of an alleged firearm in the high school parking, a reported rise in gang activity and several alleged trespassers on school campuses.
Work to improve safety began before Berg arrived, and the new superintendent has several meetings with law enforcement planned in her first weeks.
“Yes, we’re working now when school’s out to make sure that we all have the same information about what’s been happening in the community,” Berg said. “And then we will, of course, double down on that when the kids are here.”
Should it pass, the bond also includes money for school safety upgrades, such as a camera identification system for buzzing in visitors.
“It’s our main priority, making sure kids get home to their moms and dads every night,” she said. “It’s a sobering thought that we need to harden targets, targets being schools… that is the reality we’re living in.”
On curriculum and school policy, Berg said she looks for the district to remain an educational “Switzerland” or as neutral as possible.
“Although I was asked some difficult conversations in our public forum, there didn’t seem to be an ‘us’ and ‘them’ feeling,” Berg said. “There didn’t seem to be heavy agendas in the room.”
Berg said schools shouldn’t lean one way or another and said “the purpose of public schools, of creating an educated citizenry, of advancing democracy, of helping kids get a leg up when they have a big mountain to climb.”
“I don’t know many people who would disagree with any of those statements,” she said. “And so in order to do that, kids need to read at high levels, they need to be able to compute and have some enjoyment of math. They need to think like a scientist and wonder about the context. And they do need a historical perspective and a historical perspective from a wide variety of perspectives.”