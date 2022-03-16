WENATCHEE — Phylicia Hancock Lewis has replaced Phyllis Gleasman on the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees. Lewis will attend her second meeting on the board Wednesday.
Gleasman’s second five-year term on the board was completed in September and she remained on the board until a replacement could be named.
The board also includes Chair Tamra Jackson, Vice Chair Steve Zimmerman, Legislative Liaison Paula Arno Martinez and Wilma Cartagena.
Lewis worked as a nurse practitioner with Confluence Health in Omak for 25 years before retiring in December. She remains a faculty clinical instructor and preceptor at the University of Washington School of Nursing, her alma mater. Lewis also worked as the provider a Paschal Sherman Indian School on the Colville Reservation, among other healthcare positions.
Lewis joins a five-member board searching for a replacement for President Jim Richardson, who will retire June 30 after 16 years. WVC conducted several listening sessions in February to receive feedback, and the board decided on Feb. 16 to hire an outside consulting firm to assist in the search.
Wednesday’s meeting agenda includes an action item on a presidential search firm contract.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.