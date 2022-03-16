Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Phylicia Hancock Lewis has replaced Phyllis Gleasman on the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees. Lewis will attend her second meeting on the board Wednesday.

Phylicia Hancock Lewis

Phylicia Hancock Lewis

Gleasman’s second five-year term on the board was completed in September and she remained on the board until a replacement could be named.

The board also includes Chair Tamra Jackson, Vice Chair Steve Zimmerman, Legislative Liaison Paula Arno Martinez and Wilma Cartagena.

Lewis worked as a nurse practitioner with Confluence Health in Omak for 25 years before retiring in December. She remains a faculty clinical instructor and preceptor at the University of Washington School of Nursing, her alma mater. Lewis also worked as the provider a Paschal Sherman Indian School on the Colville Reservation, among other healthcare positions.

Lewis joins a five-member board searching for a replacement for President Jim Richardson, who will retire June 30 after 16 years. WVC conducted several listening sessions in February to receive feedback, and the board decided on Feb. 16 to hire an outside consulting firm to assist in the search.

Wednesday’s meeting agenda includes an action item on a presidential search firm contract.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

