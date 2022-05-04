EAST WENATCHEE — The 13 nominations to fill the open seat on the Eastmont School Board includes two former members and a former candidate who narrowly lost in November’s election.
The seat opened following the March 28 resignation of Joy Dawe, four months into her four-year term.
According to the timeline laid out by the four-current board members, residents of the school district could nominate themselves or other registered voters before the close of district business on April 29.
The 13 nominees are:
John Steward, who lost to Dawe in November with 49.1% of the vote.
Chris Gibbs, a former member who did not seek reelection in 2019 after being appointed in 2015.
Stephen Piccirillo, a former member who did not seek reelection in 2019.
Chad Findlay
Wendy Navone
Lisa Skagen
Tyler Scott Crackenberger
Donald Roberts
Donna Watkins
Jennifer Brizendine
Melinda Anantatmula
Daleynn Chapman
Josh Wood
The interested candidates who were nominated have a deadline of noon Friday to submit a biography, a brief statement of candidacy and an indication of whether they want an orientation meeting with Superintendent Garn Christensen.
The board will review candidate info this weekend and provide feedback. The list will be narrowed to five finalists, who will sit in on open interviews during the board’s meeting on May 23. The board plans to vote to appoint a new member at the meeting as well.
The new member will be sworn in at the June 13 meeting. The new member will serve through the 2023 election, when they may run for election to complete the remainder of Dawe’s term, which expires in 2025.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.