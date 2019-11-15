WENATCHEE — Ukuleles, photography, silk screen printing, hikes, drama, rockets, a telescope and a community garden are among the 145 classroom projects funded this year by $40,000 in grants from the North Central Education Foundation.
Teachers in 27 of the 29 school districts in the North Central Educational Service District received grants that averaged $300 each. This is the program’s 10th year. Project categories range from literacy, arts and music to financial education.
Funding provided by the foundation included contributions from North Cascades Bank, Woods Family Music & Arts Fund, Confluence Health, Community Foundation of NCW, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, Wenatchee Rotary, LASER Science/Pacific Science Center, Clear Risk Solutions, Young Adult Consumer Education Trust (YACET), PlanMember Services, Clear Risk Solutions, Friends of Lower Grand Coulee. Board members, ESD staff and community members also donated to the fund.
“It has been inspirational to see the foundation grow, in just 10 short years, from awarding eight teacher grants in our region the first year, to giving out over 145 grants, including several adopted by businesses or individuals,” said NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price. “We are fortunate to have generous new corporate sponsors with a heart for education and dedicated Board members who are passionate about the work of the foundation.”
For a complete list of the grant winners, go to wenatcheeworld.com.