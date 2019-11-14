WENATCHEE — The North Central Educational Service District is putting out another call for candidates interested in filling the post vacated in August by Audrey Bessonette.
The position 2 spot covers the Cascade, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson or Stehekin school districts. Residents who live in those areas are encouraged to apply.
Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, live within the boundary of the board member district for which they are applying and cannot be a school district employee or currently serving on a school board or the State Board of Education.
The other six board members are Harlan Warner of Conconully, Ed Daling of Waterville, Larry MacGuffie of Ephrata, Mary Kunkle of Moses Lake, Marcia Hendle of East Wenatchee and Susan Albert of Wenatchee.
North Central ESD provides services to more than 42,000 students at schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties. The board usually meets at noon the fourth Wednesday of each month, except during holidays.
For information, call NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price at 665-2629.