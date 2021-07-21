WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee teacher and Methow Valley school nurse were honored this month by the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) for their outstanding work with students.
The 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year is Wenatchee educator Tina Nicpan-Brown and the 2021 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year is Adriana Vanbianchi of the Methow Valley School District.
Nicpan-Brown and Vanbianchi are now eligible for state honors through the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Nicpan-Brown is a fifth-grade remote learning teacher at the Wenatchee Internet Academy. She leads her classroom instruction by focusing on drawing connections to the students' family interactions, culture and the community.
“By looking at my instructional design in layers, I am better able to tap into individual student curiosities and experience,” Nicpan-Brown said. “I have observed that students lose so much of their natural curiosity when subjects are taught separately and by skill. Making connections to students’ everyday lives is critical in order to experience positive outcomes.”
Nicpan-Brown is one of three elementary science teachers in Washington who have been selected as a state-level finalist for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest honor bestowed on science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science teachers.
Regional Classified School Employee of the Year Adriana Vanbianchi serves as the school nurse for all schools in the Methow Valley School District. From the age of 19 and working at a drug rehab center for homeless kids in Nicaragua, Vanbianchi has dedicated her career to improving the health of other people.
“Overall my job is about ensuring the health and well-being of students and staff,” Vanbianchi said. “Being a school nurse during the pandemic is an undertaking that I wouldn’t have wished on anyone, but I have to admit, I have enjoyed the challenge because I know what a difference our school makes a difference in the lives of our students, community, and economy.”
