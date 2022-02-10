WENATCHEE — Local school districts are eagerly waiting for new school masking guidelines expected to come from Gov. Jay Inslee next week.
Recently, local and state officials have asked for either a timeline for new guidelines or new rules altogether.
The Wenatchee School Board plans to send a letter to the governor supporting the announcement and asking for schools to have a voice in policy decisions. This letter is slightly different than one discussed during Tuesday’s board meeting when board members sought additional guidance from the governor, the state Department of Health and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.
By Laurel Demkovich and Arielle Dreher The Spokesman-Review
“There are lots of reasons academically, socially and emotionally why would we would ask for masks to be a parent choice for their child, and for staff,” Price said.
Price said after next week’s announcement, there will likely be some monitoring for COVID. Price said local health officials “always have the ability for us to shut down a classroom or school in the event of a communicable disease.”
