OMAK — The Omak School Board is looking for a new superintendent.
Superintendent Erik Swanson, who has been with the district since 2013, announced in August he would be leaving at the end of the school year.
The board voted last week to hire a professional consultant to help with the search.
“The Washington State School Directors’ Association recommends that school boards engage consultant services,” said board chairwoman Kathie Brown. “The selection of a superintendent may be the single most important decision a board makes. An experienced consultant has the time and professional contacts to help locate and assess candidates.”
She expects to have a consultant in place by Nov. 1 and a new school chief selected in February, with a July 1 start date.
“As the search for a new superintendent progresses, we will actively seek input from the entire community, including parents, citizens, staff members and students,” Brown said.
Omak has about 1,500 students, with an additional 3,500 students online through Washington Virtual Academy.
Swanson came to Omak from the Yakima School District, where he served as an elementary school principal. Before that, he spent 26 years teaching in schools overseas for the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, while holding adjunct faculty posts at the University of Maryland and Grand Canyon University.