EAST WENATCHEE — Thirteen people applied for an open seat on the Eastmont School Board by Friday’s deadline.
The district has not released the names of the candidates.
The seat opened following the March 28 resignation of Joy Dawe, four months into her four-year term. Dawe’s District 4 position is one of two at-large seats on the five member board, meaning those serving live anywhere within school district boundaries.
Candidates must now submit biographies and a candidate interest statement to the district by noon Friday, and the information will be distributed to board members to provide feedback.
The district will announce the names of five finalists early next week, along with candidate biographies. The board will interview the five finalists during an open board meeting May 23 in the Eastmont Junior High auditorium.
Board members will discuss candidates and take a roll call vote to appoint a new member during the meeting. The member will be sworn in during the board’s June 13 meeting.
The new member will serve through the 2023 election, when they may run for election to complete the remainder of Dawe's term, which expires in 2025.
This story has been updated to correct the number of applicants.
