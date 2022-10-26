You can make a difference for a teacher and a class near you.

The North Central Education Foundation helps teachers in our region provide unique hands-on learning opportunities through its annual grant program. The foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the North Central Educational Service District, was able to fund 159 teacher grants this year totaling more than $44,000, the highest number of grants given out in the history of the foundation.

Rufus Woods

Rufus Woods


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?