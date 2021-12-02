Wenatchee native Erin Murray was recently crowned the World’s Strongest Woman in her weight class, but what she accomplished was as much the result of developing inner strength and resilience as physical strength.
Murray, who had a serious eating disorder as a young woman, has transformed herself into a world-class athlete who is also contributing to the healing journey of other women.
Murray, who is 28 and a 2011 graduate of Wenatchee High School, is the same kind, gentle, caring soul I remember her being as a young woman. But when she's competing, she is a relentless warrior.
She is also an entrepreneur who trains both professional competitors and ordinary women, some of whom struggle with similar body image issues that helped trigger Murray’s own eating disorder. "I kind of joke that I'm 20 percent coach and 80 percent therapist," Murray told me.
When clients come to her with negative reasons to get in shape — to try to look better or lose weight — Murray, who lives in the Seattle area, challenges them to set positive reasons for training. That's how lasting changes are made, Murray said.
Murray's healing journey is instructive. Her mental health situation was so serious that she ended up in a treatment program, a component of which included martial arts training. That led to a critical shift from viewing her body in terms of how it looked to viewing it in terms of what the body could do.
Martial arts training led her to strength training and then powerlifting. Her introduction to the Strongman competition came when she entered an event at Central Washington University as a way to support friends who were raising money to compete nationally. Murray was hooked. What makes the Strongman competition unique is that events change with every competition rather than having standard events like, say, bench press. "You have to be well-rounded," Murray told me.
As a Strongman competition professional, her single-minded focus has driven her to want to be the best. “I’m like a dog with a bone,” Murray said.
Normally, she competes in the 82-kilogram and under weight class, but this year a lighter weight division was developed — 73 kilos and under. Working with her strength and nutrition coaches, she methodically trimmed her weight over the past year, which required great discipline.
The three-day world competition is grueling and draws the best athletes from around the world. The events this year included log press, a series of deadlifts, a car walk, sled drag, sandbag toss and, finally, an event called Atlas Stones, in which competitors lift a series of stones to platforms. The championship came down to the final event, with Murray narrowly beating fellow American Jodi Kennedy.
When Murray realized she won, she was so euphoric she said she starting running around the venue.
Murray credits extra work she did during the year after training hours with pushing her over the top, along with the help of her strength and nutrition coaches.
She’s now halfway to her immediate goal: Becoming the first person to win world titles in two weight divisions. She'll soon begin training for next year's world title competition in the 82-kilo class, which is her normal division. She’s looking forward to being able to eat bigger meals this time around, she said with a laugh.
Murray’s story of transformation is an inspiration to those of us who are struggling in life or who are dealing with mental health issues. We can set positive goals, view our bodies from the perspective of what we want them to do rather than how they might look to someone else, and stay relentlessly focused on making a difference not just for ourselves but for those around us.
It’s a recipe for transformation that any of us could apply.