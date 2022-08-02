Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

These days, Ed Baugh feels enlivened by riding his bicycle long distances and other outdoor adventures. At 76 and retired from four decades of teaching and coaching in the Eastmont School District, he has never lost his passion for helping others and meeting them where they are.

Baugh’s light-hearted spirit, empathy for people who are struggling and his willingness to be kind and helpful to them, are a wonderful example of how one can make a positive contribution in a community. Any person can choose a similar path and be a light to others in what can be a dark world.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods
Ed Baugh

Ed Baugh


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?