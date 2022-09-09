Celilo Falls, about 1957

Dipnet fishing at the Cul-De-Sac of Celilo Falls on the Columbia River in about 1957.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Wenatchee/P’Squosa elder Randy Lewis brings an important perspective to our understanding of regional history, our connection with the natural world, and the shared sense of humanity that can help us navigate these trying times.

Lewis, who devotes enormous time and energy in hopes of reconnecting our communities with Native American culture and history, believes there are important lessons to be passed along — lessons about stewardship of our resources rather than extraction and consumption.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods
Randy Lewis

Randy Lewis

Wenatchi Tribe member


