I am excited about the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s concert Saturday which will honor our veterans. We are so blessed to have an orchestra in this valley that performs at a level far beyond what you would expect in a community our size.

I was chatting with managing director Ron Bermingham this past week about the upcoming concert. He told me that even though they are back to in-person performances, many of their audience members have not returned.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods


