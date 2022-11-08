I am excited about the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s concert Saturday which will honor our veterans. We are so blessed to have an orchestra in this valley that performs at a level far beyond what you would expect in a community our size.
I was chatting with managing director Ron Bermingham this past week about the upcoming concert. He told me that even though they are back to in-person performances, many of their audience members have not returned.
This is a concern for all of us, because it is such a blessing to have live performances in our valley.
If you are a former patron of the symphony, now would be a good time to get back in the habit of going to their performances.
This performance is significant for a couple of reasons.
First, the music selected honors our veterans and the symphony has been busy giving complimentary tickets to veterans organizations so that they can take in the concert.
The symphony welcomes a new member to its cello section, a talented young man named Bobby Holmes from Las Vegas who attends Wenatchee Valley College and who plays forward for the Knight basketball team.
WVC Coach Matt Vargas has given Holmes the go-ahead to miss a practice here when there are scheduling conflicts. Bermingham was effusive in his appreciation for an athletic coach who is willing to make that kind of sacrifice so that a student-athlete can explore his talents in another arena.
This has created a wonderful partnership between the symphony and the WVC basketball team. I think that’s pretty terrific.
There is a great lineup of music for the concert. From composer John Williams, they’re playing selections from the movies “Lincoln” and “Saving Private Ryan.” They’ll also perform “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber, A “Lincoln Portrait” by Aaron Copland, Kevin Puts’ “Symphony No 2, Island of Innocence,” which was inspired by the Sept. 11 attacks, plus an armed forces salute.
It would be great to get a big crowd to celebrate our veterans and to show our symphony how much we appreciate their efforts.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.
