Washington's community colleges are rising to the challenge of a nationwide teacher shortage by providing a rigorous but affordable path to the classroom for aspiring educators. The Legislature and local officials should monitor the effort closely and look for opportunities to collaborate.

In the past decade, nine community colleges across the state have started offering baccalaureate degrees in K-12 education. Each student arrives with an associate degree, spends two years in the classroom, often in the evening, and in the final year, shifts to a residency with a mentor at a partner school. Successful candidates must pass a series of tests to earn certification.



