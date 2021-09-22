Last week the Wenatchee School Board was advised by the police department to move their meeting to an online venue due to a credible threat directed toward two school board members and the superintendent.
As people of faith and leaders in our respective communities, we write to express our deep concern for our community of Wenatchee.
We have all experienced the frustrations brought on by the pandemic. Within our faith communities we and our governing boards have implemented our own safety protocols, which we know is frustrating to our members.
We have taken such action to keep not only our congregations safe, but also those outside our congregations with whom we come into regular contact.
We applaud the school board for meeting its legal obligations by following the COVID-19 mandates set by the state of Washington and for doing its best to keep all children safe.
Threats of violence towards our neighbors should concern us all. In writing this letter, we hope to communicate our support for the school board and the protocols being implemented to keep our children safe.
