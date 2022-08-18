Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Valley is humming with excitement as we ready ourselves for the new school year. Our district offices and departments are busy ensuring a smooth start, and we know that some of our teachers are finishing coursework and then sneaking into their classrooms to get things “just right” for day one.

As new superintendents at Eastmont and Wenatchee, we have a unique opportunity to come together as educational leaders, build a strong relationship and collectively support the needs of the students and families we serve.

Becky Berg

Becky Berg

Superintendent, Eastmont School District
Bill Eagle

Bill Eagle

Wenatchee School District interim superintendent