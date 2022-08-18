The Valley is humming with excitement as we ready ourselves for the new school year. Our district offices and departments are busy ensuring a smooth start, and we know that some of our teachers are finishing coursework and then sneaking into their classrooms to get things “just right” for day one.
As new superintendents at Eastmont and Wenatchee, we have a unique opportunity to come together as educational leaders, build a strong relationship and collectively support the needs of the students and families we serve.
We wanted to take this opportunity to share a few items with our communities:
The first day of school for Eastmont is Aug. 24, and the first day for Wenatchee is Aug. 30. Please take extra caution in our neighborhoods, school zones, and around buses so that all of our students have a safe route to school.
Our districts have been working closely with each other and with law enforcement to support the safety and well-being of our students and staff. This means, for example, that we have similar dress codes and disciplinary consequences as we work to end gang activity in our communities. Visit our websites wenatcheeschools.org and eastmont206.org
to review our prohibited clothing and accessory items.
Research continues to affirm that when students feel a sense of belonging at school and have a relationship with a trusting adult, a whole host of benefits follow, including greater academic motivation and better mental health outcomes. We commit to building partnerships that foster belonging and trusting relationships between students and adults both in our schools and in the community.
Students who are involved in after-school activities and athletics have better attendance rates and are more likely to graduate. Thanks to the generosity of our communities, our local levy dollars support a menu of extracurricular, athletic, and enrichment options in which our students can become involved.
The richness and diversity of our community contribute to thriving school environments. We welcome you to our schools as a parent, volunteer, or community supporter. We hope to see you and your family around the community or at school events in the future.
Thank you for your continued support of the Wenatchee School District and Eastmont School District. Successful schools and successful communities go hand in hand. Here’s to a great 2022-2023 school year!
Becky Berg is superintendent of the Eastmont School District and Bill Eagle is superintendent of the Wenatchee School District.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone