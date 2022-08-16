Purchase Access

When Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 29, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the future was uncertain. Two-and-a-half years later, the path forward is clearer.

The virus and its variants demand continued caution, but Washingtonians, employers and institutions are well-versed in control measures like social distancing, vaccination and masking when advisable. Protecting against contagion has become routine.