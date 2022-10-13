Belle Jackson's story is a familiar one, being repeated in school districts throughout Clark County and throughout the state. In the process, it points out the difficulty of educating special education students in public schools and the need for additional legislative action.

Jackson is a 10-year-old in Evergreen Public Schools who has DiGeorge syndrome, a developmental disorder. Her story and the difficulty in finding specialized care and instruction in public schools was detailed recently by Columbian reporter Griffin Reilly.