It's human nature to be curious about your ancestors — just look at the fascination with sites like ancestry.com, which help people trace the roots of their family trees.
We might be proud, embarrassed or simply amused by what we know of our forebears. An accomplished aunt, an eccentric grandfather, maybe a great-great-uncle no one ever talks about in front of the children.
Good or bad, though, somehow there's a comforting connection there. We all carry a little piece of those people and their colorful lives, which helps us define who we are.
But a pain that no others can fully grasp shadows Native family histories: the injustice of stolen lands, the indignities of forced cultural assimilation, the grief of murdered, tortured or lost ancestors.
Many families will never know the truth of what happened to their ancestors. There aren't that many handy genealogy lookup sites to find the bones of the thousands of people brutally pushed aside and plowed under as white immigrants made their way West in the past few centuries.
New efforts are afoot, however, that might bring some answers about White Swan's notorious Fort Simcoe, which served as a boarding school for Native children from 1860-1922.
In May, a first-of-its-kind federal report on Native boarding schools confirmed that at least 500 children died in 408 schools the government operated across the country. Now, the Yakama Nation is overseeing research into the fates of the children who were taken from their parents by the U.S. government and forced to live at Fort Simcoe.
The history of the now-dismantled fort, which the YH-R's Tammy Ayer has detailed in recent stories, is harsh and heartbreaking.
Built in 1856 as an Army outpost during the Yakima War of 1855-58, the fort became the local headquarters for the agency that eventually became the Bureau of Indian Affairs before being converted into a government-run boarding school.
For the next six decades, it was a place of suffering and degradation. Children lived in stark, unhealthy conditions and were force-fed Christianity, forbidden from speaking their ancestors' language, dressing in traditional clothing or wearing their hair long. They spent more time working around the fort than learning anything useful in classes.
The government had ruthlessly torn Native children away from their homes and families so they could be assimilated into white culture, which largely viewed Native peoples as little more than wild animals.
Here, for example, is what Robert Milroy, superintendent of the boarding school in the mid-1880s, thought of his students:
"Indian children can learn and absorb nothing from their ignorant parents but barbarism. Hence the vast importance of detaching them from their parents as soon as they reach school age."
So the Yakama Nation's researchers are filing Freedom of Information Act requests for government records that might shed new light on the fort's history. Among the most disturbing questions researchers want answered: Were children buried on the grounds of the fort?
Since Fort Simcoe had no designated cemetery — odd for what would've originally been a military installation — a painstaking ground-penetrating radar search began at the old fort site in July.
Jon Olney Shellenberger, who spent 14 years as the Yakama Nation's archaeologist and is now program director of the American Indian Studies program at Central Washington University, is overseeing the search.
"You would think there would be deaths," Shellenberger told the YH-R's Ayer. "Natives were (hanged) there from the trees during the wars. ...What happened to those people? We don't know, or if there were any children who died (there)," he said. "Were they taken elsewhere or buried there?"
The search will take time — several years, Shellenberger estimates.
But the answers, however tragic they turn out to be, must be found. Time alone doesn't erode all wrongs, and Native families deserve to know the truth after all these years.
This is another example of why subjects like history — full, truthful, warts-and-all history — are so crucial in classrooms. It's not about shaming, judging or "indoctrinating" anyone, it's about clearly understanding why things are the way they are.
It's about understanding our mistakes — and successes — so we can learn from them and apply them to how we live now. It's also about holding government agencies accountable for the atrocities they inflicted or allowed to happen.
And maybe, eventually, it'll be a small step toward healing, laying some of the past's pain to rest.