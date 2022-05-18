WENATCHEE — A retiree has spent 6,000 hours volunteering with preschool and kindergarten students and staff. A community group helped repave a basketball court and build a slide, among other projects. And a health organization trained school staff in suicide prevention and assisted in pandemic-related support.
All three, and others, received awards and recognition from the North Central Educational Service District during the NCESD’s annual awards program Thursday. Three organizations, two individuals and the Cascade School Board received recognition.
Cascade’s board received the NCESD Board of the Year award, which is given to a board from the 29 school districts located inside the ESD and recognizes boards that have positively impacted students. The five-member board includes Chair Trey Ising, Vice Chair Cyndi Garza, Judy Derpack, Zachary Miller and Mike Worden.
The award is given to school boards "who have demonstrated extraordinary collaboration as a team and with their community focusing on academic excellence and managing change," according to an NCESD press release.
Several other organizations and individuals received the Friend of Children Award. The organizations include:
Cascade Medical received recognition for providing support to the Cascade School District, including advising the district on infectious diseases, testing and training district staff members in suicide prevention.
The Okanogan Kiwanas received the award for the continued support of the Okanogan School District, including constructing a play area at the Okanogan SportsPlex, replacing a slide and repaving a basketball court at Alma Park and tearing down an old building at the elementary school.
The Quincy Rotary Club received the award for supporting elementary students in the Quincy School District by organizing clothing drives. The club also purchased $1,500 worth of clothing for the district.
Two individuals, Irma Trejob and Gladys Lewis received the Friend of Children award.
Trejob, community in schools site coordinator in Orondo, was recognized as an open source of communication for over 50 students by offering advice or just being a listening ear.
Lewis was recognized for volunteering in the Cashmere School District. She has volunteered more than 6,000 hours assisting kindergarten and preschool students and staff in the last seven years.
