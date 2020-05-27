ORONDO — Steve McKenna’s past caught up to him this spring when he got a call from a search consultant hired to help the Orondo School District find an interim part-time superintendent.
A long-time educator — McKenna was superintendent in the Manson and Cascade school districts and several others before transitioning to his current gig as Chelan County PUD commissioner — he said he hadn’t heard about the opening in Orondo until he got that call.
Ismael Vivanco, who served as the part-time superintendent for both the Orondo and Palisades schools, accepted the job as superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District in March.
“With the departure of their superintendent at the same time the pandemic was breaking, the school board wisely determined it was not the best time to seek a permanent superintendent,” McKenna said. “Having previously consulted with the Orondo School District, I felt I could help them out so I decided to apply.”
He was one of two finalists to interview on March 20. The Orondo School Board offered him the job. He starts July 1.
“Watching kids learn and teachers teach is such a great privilege and fun to lead,” he said.
The job isn’t much different in some ways from the PUD.
“Organizationally, it is very similar with the education of the public, budgets, safety, facilities and making plans for the future. Serving the public is very rewarding,” he said.
He expects to face the challenges of the coming year with help from the staff, a process that’s already started.
“The transition will involve many Zoom conferences with the superintendent, board, principal, staff and community, reviewing everything associated with the most unique school start in state history,” he said. “Staffing, transportation and school schedules will be front and center.”
In that, they’re not alone.
“First and foremost, like every other district in the state, we’ll be trying to figure out what school will look like in the fall,” he said. “Stay tuned!”
Once that’s figured out, the plan is to focus on facilities needs and future leadership transition, he said.
The Orondo School District has about 200 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. High school students in the district can attend Chelan, Waterville or Eastmont.