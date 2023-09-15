“At the last board meeting back in August, we shared an update about our strategic plan and the available data surrounding our big six student outcomes,” Kalahar said at the board meeting Tuesday. “In addition to that data there have also been some updates to the school report card.”
Kalahar specified the data omits many other classes like music, art, fitness, social studies and extracurricular courses.
WSD serves 7,414 diverse students, Kalahan said. He explained this data helps to identify ways to assist different children, rather than define them by a demographic or category in which they fall.
“Our students come to our schools with unique lived experiences and in need of individualized attention,” Kalahar said.
Kalahar also went over the Washington state report card data, which he said was updated last week to reflect the 2023-24 data.
Kalahar explained the state report card shows school and district performance across multiple student measures, data on classroom teachers such as teacher qualification and student-teacher ratios and school and district finances. The report card is available for anyone to view at washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us.
Kalahar went over what percent of students are meeting grade level in different subjects. He noted that math and science are the areas the district is going to focus on improving, using math instructional identity and other tools to raise those numbers.
“Our students are so much more than what you’ll see this evening, the data does not define the whole child or how our students are future ready,” Kalahar said.
“I just want to take a minute to reassure our staff, our students and our families that the Wenatchee School District does take these situations very seriously,” Kalahan said. “While we cannot share any details about the allegations, we can confirm that they do not involve any Wenatchee School District students.”
Kalahan said the district will continue to work closely with law enforcement as these investigations continue. As they are criminal investigations, Kalahan said questions cannot be answered at this time.
