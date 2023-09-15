WENATCHEE — Superintendent Kory Kalahar this week highlighted current demographics, and student success in English, math and science at the Wenatchee School District.

“At the last board meeting back in August, we shared an update about our strategic plan and the available data surrounding our big six student outcomes,” Kalahar said at the board meeting Tuesday. “In addition to that data there have also been some updates to the school report card.”

Graph1.png

This graphic shows Wenatchee School District demographics. 
WSDgraph.png

This graphic shows state student grade level standards. 


Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?