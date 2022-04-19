WENATCHEE — Outgoing Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon has been named superintendent of a school district near Chicago.
The St. Charles School District’s board approved a three-year contract for Gordon Monday evening.
Gordon announced his resignation from Wenatchee during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon. His contract in Wenatchee, which was scheduled to run through June 30, 2024, will now expire on June 30, 2022.
During the meeting and in an interview Friday morning, Gordon cited “family circumstances” for the decision and said he planned to move back to the midwest. The St. Charles School District is located in St. Charles, Illinois, about 45 miles outside Chicago. According to a St. Charles press release, one of Gordon’s children works in Chicago.
Gordon will replace Jason Pearson, who will become the superintendent of the Northbrook School District in Northbrook, Illinois.
Gordon’s new contract comes with a base salary of $260,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. The contract is dated April 15, a day after his resignation in Wenatchee.
Last June, The Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved an extended contract for Gordon that included an annual salary of $202,980. Gordon took over in Wenatchee in 2019.
The St. Charles press release states the selection resulted from a “four-month national search process headed by search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA).” This process included 33 focus groups, according to the press release.
Wenatchee used HYA in the process to find Gordon.
“I am excited to return to the Midwest and serve the students, staff, and families in Community Unit School District 303,” Gordon wrote in a message released by the district on Monday.
The Wenatchee School Board has created an “executive committee” to determine the district’s next steps in finding a replacement for Gordon. The committee consists of members Laura Jaecks and President Martin Barron.
“The way that I see it is that the two-person committee is just kind of a brief interim to set the timeline and how we’re going to go about it,” Jaecks said during last Thursday’s meeting.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.