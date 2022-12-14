WENATCHEE — Both outgoing Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson and his wife Kim have received the 2022 Outstanding Friends of the College award to commemorate his contributions to the school.

The award recognizes individuals who have financially supported or contributed to the university.



What's NABUR?