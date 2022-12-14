WENATCHEE — Both outgoing Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson and his wife Kim have received the 2022 Outstanding Friends of the College award to commemorate his contributions to the school.
The award recognizes individuals who have financially supported or contributed to the university.
“Jim and Kim’s student-centric philosophy has transformed WVC and the WVC Foundation during their time in our community,” said Rachel Evey, foundation executive director, in a press release. “Due to their significant contributions, the foundation board of directors immediately wanted to recognize Jim and Kim with the Outstanding Friends of the College Award.”
Jim will retire from school later this month after 17 years as president. Kim Richardson has served as a board member for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, where she assisted with planning events and building relationships in the community.
“We know how significant this award is for the foundation. For Jim and I to be chosen, it’s such an honor,” said Kim. “It’s incredible to be recognized alongside so many other names that have made a significant impact on Wenatchee Valley College students.”
