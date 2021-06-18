Eastmont’s Executive Director of Elementary Education Spencer Taylor outlined for the school board what sexual health curriculum would be taught at the various grade levels:
- K-4 is focusing on social-emotional learning. Taylor said Eastmont has been teaching social-emotional learning for years. “It’s basically character education and understanding your own emotions. How do you develop healthy relationships? How do you be a good friend? What do you do when you are angry? How do you calm yourself down? How do you work in a group of people that are different from you? Respecting the differences in others. Just being good people,” Taylor said.
- In grades 5-6, the main topics beside social emotional learning, are puberty, which Taylor said Eastmont has been teaching a long time and HIV-AIDS, with a focus on prevention.
- In grades 7-8, the curriculum is very similar to grades 5-6 but Taylor said more details about the reproductive process and those healthy and risky behaviors are included.
- In high school, Taylor said details on sexual health prevention strategies are highlighted.
— Ian Dunn, World staff