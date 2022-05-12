WENATCHEE — The message was straightforward: know the signs of gang activity, connect with your child and others in the community and work collaboratively to reduce gang activity.
The message came from law enforcement and school officials during a nearly two-hour-long forum hosted by the Wenatchee School District Wednesday evening. A panel of speakers included Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown, Wenatchee Police Sgt. Brian Miller, East Wenatchee Chief Rick Johnson and Eastmont’s Student Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen.
The event came after the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Leadership Group acknowledged a rise in gang activity on April 20. Both Eastmont and Wenatchee also updated their banned clothing lists to forbid gang-related clothing.
Johnson said the vast majority of students do not participate in gang activity.
“It’s a very small percentage of the kids in our schools,” Johnson said, estimating it’s less than 1% of the roughly 15,000 students in the Wenatchee Valley. “We’re not being overrun with gang members.”
Johnson later said, “I don’t want to tell you guys the sky is falling.”
Johnson said that gangs aren’t new to the region, but some students have begun at younger ages, with some getting involved as young as 11 or 12 years old. Other recent activity includes graffiti to mark territory at local parks.
“We are in this together,” Jacobsen said. “We need your help in how we can help these kids.”
As a student resource officer, Jacobsen said she spends the most time in the district's junior high schools building relationships with students.
“We have a valley issue,” Crown said. Several speakers noted that gang activity is occurring throughout North Central Washington. “We can’t do our jobs without the community.”
Several panelists also discussed alternatives to gang involvement.
Jacobsen said a newly developed after-school weight room program in the Eastmont School District gives kids an alternative place to hang out. Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said organizations in the city of Wenatchee like the YMCA and CAFÉ also have resources available for students.
“There’s a lot that’s available in our community for our youth if we connect with them,” Gordon said.
Crown said local law enforcement depends on community members.
“We can’t do our jobs without the community,” he said.
The most important thing, panelists said, is to be involved and know the signs, including sudden changes in behavior or friend groups, drug use or a lack of school engagement.
One panelist, Val Mendoza of the Children’s Home Society, discussed his gang involvement. Mendoza said excluding gang members will not help. Instead, part of what helped him break the cycle was interaction.
“We need to remember that just because we look different doesn't mean we are different,” he said.
A presentation included several examples of gang-affiliated graffiti on Wenatchee campuses. Gordon said the district’s policy is to cover up the markings immediately.
Eastmont School District officials were not present during the meeting. During Monday’s school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton gave an update on the district’s efforts.
Eastmont's efforts include weekly meetings between administrators and school resource officers, an informed parent event and a parent advisory committee consisting of parents, community members, clergy and staff members.
A full video of Wednesday’s presentation will be published by the Wenatchee School District later in the week, and information will be included in the district’s weekly newsletter.