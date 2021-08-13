EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is urging parents to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up-to-date before heading back to school this fall.
Students who have not been vaccinated against measles, mumps or rubella could be excluded from schools if an outbreak occurs, according to a Friday news release from the health district. All immunization records turned in to schools or child care centers are required by state law to be medically verified.
Students 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but it is not required. The CDHD recommends getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19 because it will help protect others who are not eligible, including children under 12.
People who are vaccinated are not only protected, but vaccines can help keep people with no symptoms from spreading COVID-19 to others, the news release said.
The Childhood Vaccine Program provides vaccines at no cost to children younger than 19. Some health care providers might charge an office fee, but by law, no child can be turned away from a recommended vaccine by their regular health care provider because the family cannot pay.
