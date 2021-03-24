WENATCHEE — If most parents in the Wenatchee School District had it their way, students would return to classes full-time, a district survey says.
The survey also revealed that 41 teachers said they would take a leave of absence should the school district move to full-time in-person instruction. Overall, 57 staff members said they would take leave.
Survey results were presented to the Wenatchee School Board Tuesday night as the district and board pondered a possible return to full-time, in-person instruction in the coming weeks.
“I think the staffing issues are what puts us in a jam. If we have a number of folks going on a leave of absence, we don’t have an influx of teachers moving to the Wenatchee area,” said Board member Michele Sandberg. “That is the limiting factor here. How do we have the staffing to teach our kids?”
If that many certified staff members went out on leave, it would have a significant impact on the organization, Superintendent Paul Gordon said. But full-time school could still happen, he said.
“It would be backfilled with different individuals filling different roles within our organization, from admin to many other job responsibilities,” Gordon said. “My purpose in presenting this to the board is so the board is wide-eyed to the possibilities as we go down this road.”
A return to full-time in-person learning should work for transportation, he said, but daily staffing will determine if students arrive on time.
Nutritional Services can feed the students, but it will take a minimum of eight additional staff to make it happen daily, Gordon said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its social distancing guidance to 3-feet. Gordon said if the state Department of Health aligns with CDC, the Wenatchee School District could return to full-time learning.
“However, without our classified and certified staff, a return to full-time learning will be a significant challenge. Our greatest resource to meet the needs of our students is our human resource, our people,” Gordon said. “Can we do this? We can, but it depends on a day-to-day basis what happens with our staffing. Where do we find the people to do these things if people take leave?”
Board member Julie Norton said students learn better in school. In hybrid, they’re not engaged, she said.
“In a fairly poorly worded survey, most of the parents want their students back in school because they realize, I want my students sitting at a desk with their teacher rather than in and out of the room with the iPad,” Norton said. “Even though we have gotten students back in school, it hasn’t mitigated the social emotional stuff.”
Norton said if the guidelines are changed and we can send students back before the end of the school year, maybe more parents would choose to send their students back if they understood mitigation measures would be followed.