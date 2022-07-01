Eastmont High School Athletic Director Russ Waterman directs athletes from the school for a photograph on Thursday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX gives women and girl athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.
Eastmont High School bowling coach Christy Binge talks to Eastmont athletes at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday about her high school and college sports story experiences the first few years before and after Title IX and how it changed the landscape to allow more support for women and girls in sports.
