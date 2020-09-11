WENATCHEE — Pinnacles Prep, the region’s first charter public school, is accepting applications for students who will be in grades 6 and 7 next fall.
The school is tuition-free and open to all, but space is limited. The school is approved for 60 sixth-graders and 40 seventh-graders to start, with plans to add one grade each year until it is serving grades 6-12.
Applications went live online Tuesday and will continue to be accepted through Feb. 17, available on the school’s website, pinnaclesprep.org. They also can be accessed from the school’s Facebook page.
“If there are more students than seats we will hold a raffle on Feb. 20, where the families will be notified if their child got in or not,” said Israel Garcia, the school’s family and community engagement coordinator.
An application kick-off event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. The school is leasing the Community Center and will be transformed into classroom space before next summer.
At the kick-off event, the school leadership team will present a short program at 5:45 p.m. Applications can be completed during the event, or picked up and returned later. The event also will include folklorico dancing, food, snacks and crafts for the kids.
The state Charter School Commission approved Pinnacles Prep’s application in June, one of four new schools statewide expected to open in Fall 2021. It will join nine charter schools currently operating in the state.
Charter public schools are tuition-free, open to all students, staffed by certified teachers and required to meet state and national standards. They are governed by a private, nonprofit board and receive public funds through the state, based on enrollment, but cannot levy local taxes.
“This is such a huge milestone for our founding Board of Trustees,” said Board President Rick Wray. “After three years in the making, and alongside our current work of designing our facility and hiring our leadership team, we’re thrilled to finally be able to meet students and families that want to be part of our founding class.”