OMAK — Michael Porter, currently Omak School District’s assistant superintendent, will move to the superintendent’s office in July.
The school board announced Thursday that Porter had been selected for the job currently held by Erik Swanson, who is retiring in June after seven years in the district.
The decision followed several rounds of interviews. Porter and Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent from the Mead School District, were the two finalists. Porter interviewed Tuesday and Hoadley on Wednesday, a process that included meetings with staff and community members.
Porter’s salary has not been announced. Contract negotiations are pending, according to a press release from the district.
Porter, who spent 16 years in the classroom and 12 years in administration, has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in professional development from Heritage College. He earned his superintendent certification from Washington State University. He arrived in Omak in 2013 as director of teaching and student learning, was named interim Omak Middle School principal in 2017 and assistant superintendent in 2018.
The district has not yet said what the process will be to fill the assistant superintendent job Porter currently holds.
Omak has about 1,600 students, with an additional 3,400 students online through Washington Virtual Academy.