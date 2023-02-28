Wenatchee Valley College (copy)
OLYMPIA — A bill that would expand access to the Running Start program was approved by the Senate Ways & Means Committee Friday, and will now advance to the full Senate.

Sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, SB-5670 would allow 10th graders to participate in one entirely online college course per quarter through any state institution.



