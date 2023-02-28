OLYMPIA — A bill that would expand access to the Running Start program was approved by the Senate Ways & Means Committee Friday, and will now advance to the full Senate.
Sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, SB-5670 would allow 10th graders to participate in one entirely online college course per quarter through any state institution.
Running Start is a tuition-free program that allows high school juniors and seniors to attend college courses while also earning their high school diplomas.
“Many classes at community colleges are almost entirely high school students participating in Running Start so allowing sophomores who are academically ready to explore a limited number of online classes would be a very good thing,” Hawkins said in a press release.
Running Start began in Washington in 1990. Students must earn 90 credits to earn a two-year associate degree. Assuming a student takes the summer quarter off, that means a student needs to average 15 college credits in their fall, winter and spring quarters, while also balancing their high school requirements, extracurricular activities and finding time for socialization.
Hawkins refers to the proposal to allow limited access to 10th graders a "walking start."
“Many students work really hard but don’t quite earn their college degree by the time they graduate from high school, yet they never go back to finish due to tuition cost and life circumstances,” Hawkins said. “My bill would allow 10th graders to chip away a bit at their two-year degree online and position themselves better to complete their college program.”
Monday morning Hawkins said students often struggle to complete their two-year degree during their junior and senior years, and the "walking start" would allow additional breathing room by allowing them to "chip away" at their degree in their 10th grade year.
Hawkins said while it's an option, it would not be for everyone and would be ideal for students who are academically and socially ready for the college environment.
The online nature would alleviate transportation constraints for younger students who are less likely to have their driver's licenses, and Hawkins said he thought the online-only and single class per quarter idea "was more achievable legislatively."
Hawkins said while time and resources are often spent ensuring students reach grade level, the state must also provide options for other students "to reach their potential."
The proposal passed the Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee unanimously earlier in the session. During the 2023 session, the last day for a bill to pass its house of origin is March 8.
