MANSON — Manson School Board incumbent Wayne Machus is seeking re-election to the post he has held since 2009.
Machus is being challenged by Stellan Guy Giffin, who did not reply to a request for information about his campaign.
Wenatchee World: Why are you interested in serving (or continuing to serve) on the school board and what skills do you bring to the table?
Machus: My two children graduated from Manson High School and are doing well in their careers and post-secondary education. I credit Manson School District with helping prepare them well. As a current board member, I have enjoyed giving back to the schools and community by working with our other board directors and district leadership to provide all students with a quality, well-rounded education. I have lived in Manson for the past 30 years. My work in a public service role (retired Forest Service) also shapes my perspective on the need for strong science and environmental programs.
WW: What do you see as the district’s top strengths and top weaknesses?
Machus: I am proud of the district’s effort to customize education for each individual student. Our post-secondary preparation program (internships, college courses in our high school, community service) is helping graduates accomplish great things. Our graduation rate is consistently over 90%. Students are growing and learning at every grade level. I would like to see our work in helping all students graduate with two languages continue. I also want to see student achievement measures continue to improve.
WW: If elected, what do you hope to accomplish during your term?
Machus: Continue to serve the board and community to the best of my abilities. I want to make sure our schools continue to provide an education that meets students’ needs and help each pursue a great future.