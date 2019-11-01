QUINCY — Quincy School Board could bring home another “Board of the Year” title from the Washington State School Directors’ Association.
The five-member board is one of 34 school boards across the state accepted into this year’s Board of Distinction program, designed to encourage boards to examine governing practices how their actions and decisions impact student success.
One board in each of three categories based on enrollment will be recognized as Board of the Year at WSSDA’s annual conference in November.
Quincy’s board is one of 19 in the mid-size, with 1,001 to 9,000 students. The Quincy School Board won the Board of the Year award in 2017 and has been a Board of Distinction since 2016.
The board members are: Henry Hernandez, Susan Lybbert, Chris Baumgartner, Alex Ybarra and Tricia Lubach. Baumgartner and Lybbert are running unopposed for re-election in Tuesday’s General Election. Hernandez, who was appointed in June 2018 to fill the post vacated by Joseph James, is being challenged for the seat by Jack Foglesong.