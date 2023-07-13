QUINCY — A local school district is joining a lawsuit to hold social media companies responsible for the failure to "provide safe environments for students" which it says leads to "social emotional and physical harm and disruption of learning environments."

"As educators, our primary responsibility is to ensure a safe learning environment for our students," said Nik Bergman, superintendent of the Quincy School District, in a Tuesday press release. "We are concerned about the negative impact that unsupervised and unrestricted use of these social media platforms can have on our students' mental health, academic performance, and overall wellbeing."

Nik Bergman - Quincy SD.JPG

Nic Bergman

Quincy School District superintendent


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

