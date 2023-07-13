QUINCY — A local school district is joining a lawsuit to hold social media companies responsible for the failure to "provide safe environments for students" which it says leads to "social emotional and physical harm and disruption of learning environments."
"As educators, our primary responsibility is to ensure a safe learning environment for our students," said Nik Bergman, superintendent of the Quincy School District, in a Tuesday press release. "We are concerned about the negative impact that unsupervised and unrestricted use of these social media platforms can have on our students' mental health, academic performance, and overall wellbeing."
The Quincy School District filed the lawsuit against YouTube, Snapchat and Meta, which operates Facebook, in a mass action lawsuit against the tech companies. The district is represented on a contingency basis, which means it will pay 25% of any award to the law firm representing the district.
“The decision to join this lawsuit is not one the School Board takes lightly," Bergman said. "Our primary responsibility is the welfare and education of our students, and we believe that these social media platforms have acted in a way that undermines that goal.”
In recent months, school districts across the state and country, including the Seattle and Kent school districts, have filed similar lawsuits. Jessica Blancas, a Quincy district spokesperson, said the litigation could take two or more years.
"The claims are the same, the defendants are the same, and the court in which the case is filed is the same," she said. "But the District’s case is technically a separate lawsuit, which is being consolidated with hundreds of other lawsuits."
The district is seeking to "pressure Meta, YouTube, and Snapchat into revising their policies to better safeguard the interests and welfare of young users."
The mass action lawsuit is filed in the Northern District of California, with each individual district filing separately in their individual state. The case was initiated by Seattle's lawsuit in earlier this year.
