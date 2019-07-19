WENATCHEE — Write on the River’s Summer Workshop, “Reaching Readers,” is coming July 27 to Wenatchee Valley College.
The full day of intensive instruction focuses on publishing options and how to keep your book in view, presented by two industry-savvy novelists with experience in contemporary publishing. Olivia Hawker, author and writing coach, will cover writing pitches for query letters and discuss publishing options in “Whose Book Is It, Anyway?” Theresa Monsey, who writes as Trish McCallan, will focus on obtaining and maintaining visibility in a crowded literary market with social media promotion and book launches in “Claiming Your Place, Keeping Pace.”
The workshop is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $70 for Write on the River members and $85 for nonmembers, which includes a box lunch and optional personal publishing appointment. Write on the River is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering the writing arts in North Central Washington.
Register at writeontheriver.org.