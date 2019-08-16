Readers responded on The Wenatchee World's Facebook page to a short story about a meeting for the public on the dual-language program at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wenatchee.
Kathryn S.M.: We are so grateful our daughter is attending L & C. We are not in the school boundaries and are lucky to have the opportunity to choice in. ... What a blessing, to learn another language as a child. They will gain greater understanding, tolerance, appreciation and respect for other languages and cultures.
Danielle B.F.: I did my student teaching here. It was an amazing experience and I wish I had this opportunity when I was an elementary student
Aaron F.: It's good for the kids it works for but if your child is struggling don't expect help or sympathy.
Lisa T: I wish Eastmont schools offered this program. United States is the only country that doesn’t teach multiple languages as mandatory out of productive wealthy countries. I’ve heard it slows learning down. However in long term it is so beneficial!
Andrea C.: The type of Spanish they are teaching the children isn't the Spanish we use in everyday conversations. It is ridiculous that one needs to translate for a translator. Teach them how we speak it , stop teaching them the Spaniard version.
Jon P.: I hear the comparisons about, "other countries teach children 2-3 languages." Which countries are we using for an example? As a veteran and have traveled outside the US I have seen the benefit of knowing or at least being conversational. But ...that was in Europe where you could easily have traveled to multiple countries in a single day. Not so much here.
Chrissy Z.: So we are going to risk the formative years of education on this? Don’t get me wrong bilingual is great and all but if a child is struggling don’t you think throwing another language in is just going to make it harder?
Derek R.: The official, national language of this country is English. Anyone living in this country should be learning English, not the other way around.