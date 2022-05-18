EAST WENATCHEE — Community members are invited to a Hawaiian-themed retirement party for two Eastmont educators.
Both May Trotter and Carol Mooney will retire from Grant Elementary School at the end of the school year. Trotter began with Eastmont in 1983, while this school year is Mooney’s 20th year in the district.
“It has truly been a wonderful experience. Although I love my job, I will be retiring at the end of the year,” Mooney wrote in an email. “I will miss my fantastic 4th graders, but I also look forward to new adventures.”
Similarly, Trotter said the decision was tough.
“Coming from family generations of educators, this is truly bittersweet,” she said in email. “I love the art of teaching, but I will mostly miss the people that have lovingly affected and crossed my path in life.”
A retirement celebration for both with light snacks, cake and refreshments will be held at the school from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
