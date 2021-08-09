WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson received mixed reaction to his announcement last week that all students attending classes at the college be vaccinated against COVID-19.
It was mixed enough to prompt a follow up message Monday to further explain the decision.
“Many were grateful for the move to protect community health," Richardson wrote Monday. "Others were concerned about the availability of exemptions or the ability to continue their education without a vaccine. I hope to put some of these concerns to rest and explain how this decision was made — not just here at WVC, but across the state.”
Behind the vaccination decision, he said, is a July 12 state proclamation effectively giving WVC two choices:
Require vaccination and lift some of the COVID-19 precautions on campus.
Do not require vaccination, and continue to enforce strict masking, social distancing, symptom tracking and other protocols.
In both cases, Richardson said, students must provide vaccination information if they take in-person or hybrid classes, he said.
Faced with those two options, he chose the vaccination route as the one best meeting the school's priorities of safety, equity and education. It also allows the college to open up more fully and operate more normally than if it did not require vaccines.
Vaccine exemptions are allowed for medical, religious or philosophical reasons are allowed. And students who attend all online-only classes are not required to be vaccinated.
This fall, classes are being offered in online, hybrid and face-to-face formats.
“I’m eager to welcome students back to WVC this fall — their patience and resilience have paid off, and we can now gather as a campus once more,” Richardson said. “Starting Aug. 16, a documentation form will be available for all students to document their vaccination status and any applicable exemptions. More instructions will be announced to students in the coming week.”
WVC is hosting vaccine clinics on both campuses in August, open to students and members of the public. No appointments are needed. For information go to wvc.edu/PublicHealth.
WVC is currently requiring masks for everyone on campus due to the prevalence of the delta variant.
Campuses in Wenatchee and Omak will reopen fully in September. New student orientations are planned virtually Sept. 15-17 and in-person on Sept. 18.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.