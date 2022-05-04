RICHLAND — The Richland School District is hiring security and making changes to public commenting after a contentious April 26 school board meeting got out of hand.
A physical altercation between a school district employee and an elderly man who frequently attends board meetings has resulted in the man being banned from the building for a year.
And the district has hired Pasco-based Moon Security to provide a security officer to attend the board meetings to ensure that peace is kept, said school officials.
Security personnel will regularly attend the meetings starting May 10.
District spokesperson Ty Beaver said Superintendent Shelley Redinger and other administrators fielded concerns from the public that they didn't feel safe after the meeting last week.
"They do not feel safe coming to board meetings," Beaver told the Herald. "They feel like there are people who are intimidating people who don't agree with them, and so we want to make sure our board meetings are safe for everybody, and that's the reason we're moving forward with hiring security personnel."
The cost was not immediately known, Beaver said. The district has retained the company only for regular school board meetings. It's also unclear if security will be armed.
"The board and district leaders appreciate the passion that community members hold in ensuring that RSD schools are engaging, safe and effective places for learning for students," read an email update following the meeting.
"They ask that everyone in the community share that passion with kindness, courtesy, and civility so all can be a model for students in their own actions."
Last week's regular meeting was temporarily derailed when a group of attendees became vocally irate and abrasive over the limited time allowed for in-person public comments.
After one attendee came up to the board and demanded to talk, President Jill Oldson recessed the meeting for about 5 minutes. During that recess, arguments continued.
Board member Rick Jansons was heckled by an attendee for his comments in support of serving all students, including those who identify as LGBTQ.
___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.