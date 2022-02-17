RICHLAND — The Richland School District canceled classes again for Thursday after the board made no change to its new mask policy.
The Richland School Board met three hours with its lawyer in an emergency meeting Wednesday and then adjourned without taking any action. The board voted 3-2 vote Tuesday to make masks optional inside schools. Soon after, the Richland schools superintendent announced that all schools would be closed Wednesday.
Tuesday’s split vote raised questions about whether the board gave the public the proper legal notice of what they intended to do.
The 2:30 p.m. closed-door executive session Wednesday was announced at 11 a.m. The agenda said the board would be meeting with its lawyer about the COVID mask mandate and the Open Public Meetings law.
Board President Jill Oldson has said the decision also raises other legal questions because it puts school administrators in potential conflict with the Washington Department of Labor & Industries.
It also may impact the district’s contract with the teacher’s union, the Richland Education Association.
While Richland grappled with the mask requirement, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Thursday that he will join Gov. Jay Inslee at a statewide news conference to talk about the office’s obligation to enforce the current laws and requirements.
The Kettle Falls School District in Stevens County also is defying the state order.
Inslee also is expected to talk about the indoor mask requirement at the news conference.
The Richland news release sent at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday said, “We ask for your patience as district staff continue to problem solve.”
The release also noted that Inslee is scheduled to announce Thursday “when the state mandate on face coverings will come to an end.”
As school board members discussed the mask decision, about 300 students and parents celebrated the board’s decision at a rally in John Dam Plaza in Richland.
“We were so excited, we were basically in tears,” Fran Warner, 31, told the Herald. “Within five minutes they said school was canceled, and we were instantly heartbroken.”
Warner saw parents and children angry about the school closure and wanted to make sure their voices were heard and that children learned about their right to express their opinion in the democratic process.
“If your masks work, why do I need one? If your vaccines work, why do I need one? What I do with my children and my body is none of your business,” she said.
She believes the new school board members were voted in for a reason, and their say needs to be respected.
Kearston Pulliam, 20, Richland, lost out on a graduation ceremony and a prom because COVID struck during her senior year.
She said the masks have made her breathing worse and she needed frequent breaks to avoid passing out.
”It’s brought down my mental health,” she said. “It’s brought down my cousins’ grades.”
However, many other Richland parents took to Facebook to blast the decision as irresponsible.
Others said they were looking into recall petitions for the three school board members who voted to defy the mask requirement and planning their own rallies.
A private Facebook group called Community for an Ethical School Board was formed at 9 a.m. Wednesday and by 8 p.m. had more than 1,000 followers.
The group organized a rally for 11-12:30 p.m. Thursday at John Dam Plaza they were calling “A Walk to Support RSD Admin.”
”We want to show our support to RSD Administration for making the correct and ethical decision today,” said the page. “We want to support our students, teachers and administration who are following the law.”