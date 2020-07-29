RICHLAND — Richland students will be learning from home this fall.
The board voted 4-to-1 Tuesday night to start online completely this fall out of concerns about the coronavirus.
"There is no good decision," board President Rick Jansons said. "There is no decision that is going to satisfy everyone. There are parents that are hurting right now because we are part of their care services."
The only dissenting vote came from board member Kari Williams, the only former teacher on the board, who wanted to offer choices to parents and teachers who felt safe to return to class.
Tri-Cities school districts have been developing options for how students will restart classes. After a long discussion Tuesday afternoon and evening, Pasco school leaders delayed a decision until Aug. 11.
Kennewick school officials are scheduled to meet Wednesday.
Richland school officials made it official Tuesday after Health Officer Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District recommended schools stay closed this fall, according to a letter read during the Richland meeting Tuesday night.
"The Benton Franklin Health District understands the importance of schools," Person said in the letter to all of the school districts. "At this time, I don't recommend that schools open again, except to support at-risk students (with special needs.)"
The board received the letter about a half hour before the meeting, Jansons said.
And it came after a meeting with state Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Tuesday where he suggested districts follow the suggestions of their local health districts, said Jansons and Superintendent Shelley Redinger.
Districts in Western Washington already have decided to restart classes online.
In Oregon, education leaders discussed not opening up schools until case counts were below 10 per 100,000 people during a two-week period.
Benton County is at 369 cases per 100,000 and Franklin County is at 627 per 100,000.
"What we're hearing from OSPI is we need to listen to our local regional health agency," Redinger said. "It probably would be in our best interest to listen to that."
Jansons expects the state to put metrics in place before schools can open.
"I think we're going to revisit this every board meeting," Jansons said.
The announcement comes as school districts across the Tri-Cities are putting together plans required by the state. That plan must answer what school will look like if classes need to continue online and when what will happen when school opens.
Those plans must answer how the schools will meet requirements laid out by the state, which are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
For the schools, one of the biggest hurdles is fitting students into classrooms while having them spaced 6 feet apart.
The districts will need to track attendance, meet for 180 days and have an average of 1,027 hours of classroom time for the year. All of the requirements were waived last year.