WENATCHEE — Ramon Rivera will lead Mount Vernon School District’s mariachi music program next year.
The long-time director of Wenatchee School District’s mariachi program made the announcement Thursday in a letter to parents and staff, two days after the Wenatchee School Board officially accepted his resignation.
Rivera has been on leave from his post since November, stepping down to focus on his son, Alexander, a third-grader with high-functioning autism who requires special intervention at school. Rivera said the school district had tried various approaches, but his son likely required a more specialized program, outside the general classroom setting.
At the time, Rivera said he was continuing to work with teachers here, hoping to find the right fit, but he was considering other options.
He found one in Mount Vernon.
“The district offers a willingness to meet Alexander’s learning style where it’s at via an individualized plan that focuses on strengthening learning skills rather than an immediate return to general education,” he said.
The Skagit County location also will put the family closer to other resources, including Children’s Hospital, Rivera said.
The plan is to make the move once this school year ends.
“It’s a good move for the family,” he said, though he notes it’s difficult to leave Wenatchee.
“While I’m excited about the new opportunity, there’s also a big part of me that’s sad to be saying goodbye to amazing students, teachers, administration and staff. I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed my time in Wenatchee, and how much I value the support and love you’ve shown me over the past 14 years,” he said. “My hope is that I’ve changed lives here.”
On the upside, he notes, he is leaving the mariachi program in good hands.
Eduardo Cortes-Solorio, who had served as his assistant director, stepped in to take over Rivera’s classes at Wenatchee High School and Pioneer Middle School.
“Eddie is doing a great job here,” Rivera said. “I’m proud of what he has done.”
Rivera admits he is looking forward to the career challenge ahead.
Mount Vernon High School has had a mariachi program for eight years, he said, but it’s been part of the band program, with about 80 students total between the two classes at Mount Vernon High School and one at Mount Baker Middle School. Under Rivera’s direction, it will become an independent program.
“I would like to get it to what we have here,” he said.
When Rivera arrived in Wenatchee in 2005, he had about 100 students total, with two high school classes and three middle school classes. This year, the program has about 350 students, with four high school mariachi classes, six middle school classes and two mariachi dance classes, he said.
“I’m still young enough to build it up,” he said of Mount Vernon's program. "It’s an opportunity to plant the seeds and start a whole new chapter.”