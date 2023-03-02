023 Washington State Apple Blossom Queen Scarlette Cron, center, and Princess Natalie Pearson, left, share what Dr. Seuss books they will read for later classes as both talk to fifth grade students at Mission View Elementary School. Local schools celebrated Read Across America Day Thursday morning, an annual celebration that encourages student literacy on Dr. Seuss' birthday.
2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Princess Dylan Schmitten reads "Cat In The Hat" to Addison Goveia's second grade class Thursday morning at Mission View Elementary School. Thursday was Read Across America Day, an annual celebration that encourages student literacy on Dr. Seuss' birthday.
2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Queen Scarlette Cron receives a hug from second grade student Angelina Garcia as the Apple Blossom Royalty make their rounds reading Dr. Seuss books to students at Mission View Elementary School Thursday.
WENATCHEE — 1980s rock music isn’t typically associated with student literacy, but Thursday wasn’t a typical day in the Wenatchee School District.
“We just do a different take on it,” said Mission View Librarian Jennifer Christensen, rocking sequins and a rocker-style wig. Christensen added the event was a team effort among the staff. “We’re different here at Mission View.”
Across the country, schools came together to celebrate Read Across America Day Thursday morning, an annual celebration that encourages student literacy on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Schools throughout Wenatchee took part with the help of special guests, including Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle. Some, like Columbia Elementary, required guests to wear a customary red and white striped hat.
“In Wenatchee, I think it’s unique because we involve the community so much,” said district spokesperson Diana Haglund.
For a half-hour, the 2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty roamed throughout the halls at Mission View Elementary to promote student literacy.
The event is a Wenatchee tradition, though it was dialed back the past few years due to COVID restrictions.
Royalty greeted students, some decked out in their rocker-themed attire, as they entered the school with rock music blaring. Standing there was Principal Jeff Jaeger, wearing a KISS-themed wig to match.
This is the second year Mission View has gone with the rock and roll theme, an effort to make reading more exciting for students.
Minutes before 8 a.m., an announcement came over the loudspeaker to announce that the “rock and read” event would soon begin.
“Let’s encourage reading,” the announcer said, “let’s encourage rock and roll.”
As Apple Blossom Princess Dylan Schmitten read The Cat in the Hat in 2nd-grade teacher Addison Goveia’s classroom, while other students lined the halls to read a book of their choosing. Student selections included “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “5,000 Awesome Facts (About Everything)”
About 90 fifth graders grouped in the school’s gymnasium to read together. But to truly fit the rock and roll theme, dancing was needed.
Halfway through the events, students dropped their books for a two-minute dance break set to Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.” But then, it was back to reading.
In Wenatchee, the ability for students to read on grade level is one of the “Big 6” outcomes in the district’s strategic plan.
“If you can get them reading early, it will hopefully instill that love of reading,” Christensen said.
