Fifth grade student Anastasia Ellis reads "The Hobbit" during class Thursday at Mission View Elementary School. The theme Thursday was "Rock and Roll." It was also Read Across America Day.

WENATCHEE — 1980s rock music isn’t typically associated with student literacy, but Thursday wasn’t a typical day in the Wenatchee School District.

“We just do a different take on it,” said Mission View Librarian Jennifer Christensen, rocking sequins and a rocker-style wig. Christensen added the event was a team effort among the staff. “We’re different here at Mission View.”

2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Princess Dylan Schmitten reads "Cat In The Hat" to Addison Goveia's second grade class Thursday morning at Mission View Elementary School. Thursday was Read Across America Day, an annual celebration that encourages student literacy on Dr. Seuss' birthday.
023 Washington State Apple Blossom Queen Scarlette Cron, center, and Princess Natalie Pearson, left, share what Dr. Seuss books they will read for later classes as both talk to fifth grade students at Mission View Elementary School. Local schools celebrated Read Across America Day Thursday morning, an annual celebration that encourages student literacy on Dr. Seuss' birthday.
2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Queen Scarlette Cron receives a hug from second grade student Angelina Garcia as the Apple Blossom Royalty make their rounds reading Dr. Seuss books to students at Mission View Elementary School Thursday.


