Roger Perleberg is running for reelection to School Board Member Director District 4 in the Cashmere School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Les Moscoso.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
I’d like to maintain our current curriculum because it is a good, solid curriculum. We have to protect ourselves, and this is just me talking, against that CRT. That is one of the controversial things.
The sex-ed program — we’ve doing it for five years. It’s on our website. People can opt out of it. It is comprehensive. I can’t see any major changes right now. The climate in education is all over the board.
Cashmere is solid because we pride ourselves in having good instructors, good administrators and good board. Just as change is needed, we will make the changes or modify what we have.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
There are so many different opinions on science — from Fauci clear down to the lower echelons where one says mask and the other says, don’t mask. Unfortunately we are at the mercy of the governor. Under the threat of Inslee, we have to take orders from them and the feds.
Like Inslee said, if you don’t address and adhere to these mandates that he puts out, and in my opinion they are unneeded or unproven — if we don’t do that, the state would withhold $6.2 million from our budget and that would just totally devastate us.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
We need to maintain the base of how we do business in Cashmere. We’ve got a great superintendent and a solid board. We’ve got a new principal at the high school. We want to maintain hiring good people and being able to provide the services, because costs are escalating all around us.
We only have so much money work with, so you make smart decisions. Not all the decisions are the smartest, but I’m a penny pincher and I want the most for the least-est, but I want to maintain the quality of what we’re dealing with.
