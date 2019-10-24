LEAVENWORTH — Cascade School District boundaries that zig rather than zag mean Jennifer Saugen can’t serve on the school board — at least not in the District 3 post that covers the Plain and Lake Wenatchee areas.
Saugen lives in Plain, but her address, technically, is in District 1, according to the Chelan County Auditor’s office.
She was selected in August from seven applicants interviewed by the board to fill the seat vacated last month by Carrie Sorensen. She started on the job Oct. 1, but resigned after learning of the boundary discrepancy.
Zachary Miller, one of the other applicants, has agreed to take the post. He will be sworn in Oct. 28.
He and his wife, Cassie, live above Lake Wenatchee with their 5-year-old daughter. Their address has been confirmed to be within the District 3 boundaries.
Zachary Miller, who grew up in Leavenworth, is the assistant director at Tall Timber, a camp and retreat center above Lake Wenatchee that services 4,000 annual guests, including 800 public and private school students, through outdoor education.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in music at Central Washington University and later received a master’s degree from Liberty University in pastoral counseling. He owned and operated Miller Stoneworks in the upper valley for eight years while also working as the associate pastor for Plain Community Church.
Miller in 2018 was one of five candidates vying for what was then the Chelan County Commission seat being vacated by Keith Goehner. He ran as an independent, but lost in the primary to Shon Smith and the eventual winner, Bob Bugert.